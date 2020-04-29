Cass County Housing Authority receives funds from CARES Act

The Cass County Housing Authority will receive $17,103 under the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CARES) Act authorized by Congress, according to a press release from Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL).

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $1,867,339 in Public Housing Operating Funds to Illinois’ 18th Congressional District Public Housing Authorities as authorized by the CARES Act.

The funds can be used for management, maintenance, and resident services to support preventing, preparing, and responding to the coronavirus pandemic in public housing.

