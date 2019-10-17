Cass County Food Pantry needs your help now

Hunger exists in every community, and those most affected are children, seniors and people with disabilities. For more than 30 years now the Cass County community has pulled together to help take care of their own. People like Joanne (Launer) Anderson, who was there from the inception of the local Food Pantry, have led the fight against hunger for those most in need around her.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.