Cass County Courthouse News

Thu, 08/01/2019 - 13:36 Casscounty2

Marriages
    Joshua Ryan Chaney, Springfield, to Morgan Leann McCoy, Springfield.
Property Transfers
    Derek C. and Michelle L. Geiss, Warranty Deed to Andrew and Abigail Cochran, for Lands in Section 1, T18R9.
    Steven H. and Amy S. Theivagt, Warranty Deed to Courtney R. Probst for Part of Block 8 in Grand Villas Addition, Virginia.
    Derek C. and Michelle L. Geiss, Warranty Deed to James R. Hish for Lands in Section 22, T18R11.
    Rudolfo Molina Trujillo, Ray R. Molina, Warranty Deed to Maria E. Lakin for Lot 3, Block 157 in Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

 

There was once a member of a church who would say to me when we met, “Gladys, have you heard the word of the Lord today?” He did not mean that I had listened to a radio reading of scripture.

