Cass County Courthouse News
Marriages
Joshua Ryan Chaney, Springfield, to Morgan Leann McCoy, Springfield.
Property Transfers
Derek C. and Michelle L. Geiss, Warranty Deed to Andrew and Abigail Cochran, for Lands in Section 1, T18R9.
Steven H. and Amy S. Theivagt, Warranty Deed to Courtney R. Probst for Part of Block 8 in Grand Villas Addition, Virginia.
Derek C. and Michelle L. Geiss, Warranty Deed to James R. Hish for Lands in Section 22, T18R11.
Rudolfo Molina Trujillo, Ray R. Molina, Warranty Deed to Maria E. Lakin for Lot 3, Block 157 in Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.
