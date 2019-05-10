Cass County Courthouse News

News from the Cass County Courthouse:

Marriage Licenses

Brant K. Young, Jacksonville, and Holly Hymes, Jacksonville.

Property Transfers

Russell E. and Cheryll A. Surratt, Warranty Deed to Jacob Dotzert and Sara Hendricks, for lands in Section 25 in T18R12.

James A. Derry, Warranty Deed to Conner Family Amusement for part of Block 3 in PM Combes Re-Survey Addn, Beardstown.

Juan G. Soto, Quit Claim Deed to Florencio Guijosa Soto, Dioselin Cabanas Rivera for Lot 8, Block 22 of Original Town of Beardstown.

Glenn A. and Diana S. Verheyen, Warranty Deed to JB Red LTD for Part of Block 127 and Lot 5, Block 131 in Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Guadalupe Cervantez, Warranty Deed to Hector Bravo Gomez, Ma Felix Ayala Velazquez for Lot 6, Block in Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

Kenneth Dean Givens, Claudette Givens, Tracy Givens, Warrant Deed to Harry T. and Cheryl D. Stewart for Lot 6, Block 159 in Sch Comm Addn, Beardstown.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.