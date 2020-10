Cass County Board tentatively approves tax levy

In a brief teleconferenced meeting Monday night, the Cass County Board tentatively approved the budget and levies for the 20-21 fiscal year. The budget will now be posted for public inspection for the next 30 days. Board Chairman Mike Barnett told board members the tax levy for the county’s general fund had been reduced this year by $100,000, marking the second consecutive year that budget line…