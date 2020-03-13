Cass County Board hears Health Dept. update on Coronavirus
Conerns expressed regarding JBS tax cut request; Kevin Massie appointed to Millard's vacant seat
Janet McGovern
Teresa Armstrong, director of the Cass County Board of Health, addressed members of the Cass County Board Monday night and updated the board with the latest available information concerning the coronavirus outbreak. She presented the board with a packet of information compiled by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control detailing the latest information from the two governmental health agencies.
