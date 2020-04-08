From Cass to Congress: local man furthers career on Senate Ag Committee

From a small community in central Illinois to a busy city. From the quiet rolling fields of Cass County to the bustling activity in the nation’s capital.

Arenzville to Washington D.C. – that’s the path that 25-year-old Josh Millard embarked on to pursue a new career. The former Cass County Board member joined the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Feb. 24 as a staff assistant/legislative correspondent.

“It’s definitely a change of scenery from Cass County,” Millard said.

With a just a few weeks under his belt in his new role, it has been a learning phase.

“It’s going well. It’s definitely a learning experience,” Millard said. “Once you’re here a little bit and your feet are under you, you can understand a lot more and participate a lot more in all the discussion.”

Among his duties are writing letters to constituents and responding to their concerns on behalf of Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry. In addition, he assists senior staff members with research on ag issues such as crop insurance, rural development and rural broadband to name a few.

