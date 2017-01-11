Cass Co. Mental Health hosts Thanksgiving dinner

The holidays can be a hard time for those who find themselves without family nearby, struggle with a mental health condition or substance use disorder, or for any number of other reasons. Cass County Mental Health wants to offer a meal and a warm, accepting environment for anyone who needs a place to go or a boost in their spirits this Thanksgiving season.

The agency will provide a free Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while food supplies last, on Thursday, Nov. 23, in the back of the building at 121 East 2nd Street in Beardstown. Entry will be through the Main Street entrance in the back of the building. The traditional Thanksgiving menu will be served cafeteria-style and entertainment will be provided. Those who attend will be eligible for door prizes.

