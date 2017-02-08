Cass Co. Mental Health Co-Business

Congratulations to Cass County Mental Health Center for being chosen July 2017 Beardstown Chamber of Commerce Co-Business of the Month! The idea for a community mental health agency was realized by a group of prominent community members which included a local doctor, ministers, a judge, a probation officer, County Board Members, and various citizens who recognized the need. They held their first meeting on Aug. 11, 1969. The agency has grown from being open one day a week, with a $6,600 budget per year and three part-time staff members, to housing seven major outpatient mental health programs. The programs are as follows; the Community Housing Program, the Substance Abuse Program, Prevention Programing for area schools, the Community Care Program for the elderly, Developmental Training Center, Screening, Assessment Support Services for children and adolescents, and Psychiatric Services/Counseling services for the general population. Cass County Mental Health has also started providing services to Morgan County, due to the closing of the Wells Center in Jacksonville.

