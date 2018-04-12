Cass Co. Courthhouse news
Divorces -
Ronald Spears and Cassie Spears.
Dusstiee Wheeler and Guillermo Hernandez Cordova.
Marriage Licenses -
Joe Todd Engelbrecht, Beardstown and Sarah Lynn Givens, Beardstown.
Carlos Montoya-Picazo, Beardstown and Julieta Beranza-Villa, Beardstown.
Property Transfers-
Mike Eugene Miller, executor, Patsy Louise Miller, Deceased to Judy Dian Dillard, Vicky Kay Robeson, James LeRoy Reichert, Thomas Dillard and Torilee Tarrellion, all undivided 1/5 interest.
Gwen Marie Stock to Stephen Brock & Whitney D.Thompson & Whitney D. Hagey - Lot 19- Barden & Woods.
Ernest W. & Robine R. Bolen to Jose Buemventura Isedro Flores - Lot 1 Blk 18- P.M. Combes (Resurvey).
Michael L. & Toni J. Taylor Aif to Cassie Wankel - Lot 20 & 21 -Charles Harres Subdivision.
Daniel W. & Leticia Turner to Leticia P. Turner - Lot 9 Blk 1- H.H.Halls 1st Addn.
James R. Morton to James R. Morton & Stephanie Morton Malwat - Lot 3 & 4- H.H. Halls Addn of 1837.
James R. Morton to Samantha & Abigail Morton - Lot 5- H.H. Halls Addn of 1837.
Sheryl L. Christie & Stacy Joan McDonald to Tonya Reddy, Christopher J. & Amy N Barrett and Shana L. Whitehead - Lot 1 & 2 Blk 4-Meades Subdivision.
Mark Allen & John Paul Weimer to Tamela T. Mathis - Blk 45- Schl Comm Addn.
James Lovell & Mary S.Upp to Charles W. Brown - Lot10 Blk 10-Schl Comm Addn.
Teresa Ann Severns to Charlotte Renee & Renee J. Holt and Teresa Ann Severns - Sec 28 R19S8.
ABW Auctions LLC to Sheck Abdullah, Mohamed Ismail & Rehanna Sheik Abdullah - Lot 100- Original Town of Virginia.
Jesse Boyd to Maria DE- Los Angeles Ramirez Castillo & Steven Sanchez - Lot 16- Thomas (D&E) Addn.
John R. & Edward M. Hackman to Robert E., Eleanor K., Jay W., & Dianna Talkemeyer - Sec 23 T17R12 & Sec 26 T17R12.
Jeffrey Gene & Delia M. Unland to Lincolnshire Trust - Lot 5 Blk 71 -Schl Comm Addn & Lot 10 G.A. Taylor & Lot 7 Blk 10- Original Town of Beardstown.