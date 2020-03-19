Cass braces for COVID-19 impact

Though there have been no cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus reported in Cass County, the impact of the fast-spreading disease is being felt locally.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order last week that shut down all the schools in the state was followed closely by an additional order closing all restaurants and bars.

As a result a cascade of closings have followed. The Cass County Courthouse posted a notice indicating its offices will be closed to the public until further notice. As a result of the closure, court proceedings will be limited to the hearing of matters for individuals in custody (including bond court), felony criminal matters, juvenile detention hearings, petitions for orders of protection, emergency family matters and other matters determined by the assigned judge.

In addition to the courthouse closure, the Beardstown City Hall is closed to the public, and the public library has shut down as well.

Virginia’s city hall is closed to the public, but the clerk’s office will continue to do business by telephone and email. Payments for city services can be made at the drop box.

Ashland’s city hall remains open, but there is no public access to the clerk’s office.

The Secretary of State’s drivers license facility in Beardstown is also closed.

