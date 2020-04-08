Cass Board votes to help local businesses make application for up to $25,000 financial relief

The Cass County Board, meeting in special teleconference session Monday night, voted unanimously to help local business owners complete an application to receive a grant of up to $25,000 as part of the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program.

“We need to do this to try and get some money into our county and to our businesses to help them survive,” said County Board Chairman Mike Barnett. “And we have to act quickly. The faster we’re able to get these things done, the better the chances the our local businesses could receive some funding.”

Funding for the program comes from an 200 million grant, which means the approximately 800 grants totaling $25,000 each can be awarded state-wide. “The word (about this grant program) is going to get out quickly, and lots of applications are going to get turned in. The sooner we get out materials turned in, the better I’m hoping the chances for our businesses will be.”

Barnett told the board he contacted the two mayors and three village board presidents to make sure they were aware of the program, and work had begun to compile a list of the eligible businesses in the count. It was also his hope that the board members would reach out to as many businesses in the county as possible in the coming days.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition