Cass board hires public defender, agrees to dispatching contract

The Cass County Board, in its first meeting of 2019, appointed a new public defender, named a second vice chairman and approved a contract with E911 for dispatching services.

Denise Barr of Petersburg was named the county’s public defender in a move made necessary by the election of former public defender T.J. Wessel as the county’s new resident judge. Wessel, addressing the board, said he had met with the judges from Mason and Menard Counties where Barr also serves as public defender and it was their recommendation (based on her performance) that Barr be given responsibility for the Cass County position.

