Cass board advances small business grant applications

Wed, 04/15/2020 - 15:26 Casscounty2
By: 
Brian DeLoche

The fight against COVID-19, the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Fund and courthouse renovations were the dominant discussion topics at Monday night’s regular Cass County Board session.
Teresa Armstrong, county health department director, told the board to date 44 Cass County residents had been tested for the COVID-19 virus, with no positive test results.  Currently, Cass, Brown and Scott remain the only counties yet to record a positive case of the virus, ranking them among only 15 counties state-wide with no confirmed cases.
Armstrong said the health department has been meeting regularly with officials from JBS to keep the plant as safe as possible. According to Armstrong, the plant has 13,000 surgical masks for use by its employees, and temperature scans are taken prior to employees entering the plant. 

