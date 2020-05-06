Cash-strapped Fall Festival committee seeks donations

Whether or not there will be a 50th anniversary of the Beardstown Fall Fun Festival in September has yet to be determined.

At the moment, two things stand as obstacles. The first is COVID-19 and the question of whether or not we will still be dealing with this nasty virus and its effects then.

The second is money. The virus and the resulting stay at home orders have made fundraising efforts all but impossible, so now the festival committee is faced with a big question. How and where can we get the money?

“That’s the question,” said Tom Schlueter, the festival committee president.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.