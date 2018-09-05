Home

Car Seat Safety Week set for Sept. 23-29

Wed, 09/05/2018 - 20:21 Casscounty2
By: 
Loren Hamilton

The National Highway Safety Council has deemed Sept. 23- 29 Car Seat Safety Week. Car accidents are the number one cause of preventable child death and injury. Statistics show that a properly installed car seat can reduce injury to a child in an accident by over 70%.

The goal of this article is to point out some common unknowns regarding car seats. Did you know car seats expire?

