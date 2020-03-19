Cancellations and closures

Listed are some of the cancellations, closures, restrictions and activity changes announced due to the coronavirus threat.

Beardstown Library

The Beardstown Houston Memorial Library is closed until further notice.

Prairie Skies Public Library District

The Prairie Skies Public Library District is closing both locations to the public March 17 through March 31.

All programs for March are cancelled. Staff will be available Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer the phone and assist patrons with accessing online resources. If a patron needs access to a computer, to fax, WiFi or other services they may call either location to see if the district can accommodate them. Those who have items to pick up should call ahead and staff will bring them out to the curbside or in the lobby at Pleasant Plains. All library items that have been checked out now are “Fine-Free.”

Those with questions or concerns can call the Ashland site at 217-476-3417 or Pleasant Plains 217-626-1553.

Courthouse and Sheriff’s Dept. Annex

The Cass County courthouse and the sheriff’s department annex in Virginia will be closed to the public until further notice.

LLCC-Beardstown Visit Day

The Lincoln Land Community College-Beardstown Visit Day scheduled for Friday, March 20, at 109 White Pine Ln. has been cancelled.

Coffee and Conversation

The Beardstown Chamber of Commerce is postponing Coffee and Conversation that was planned for March 24 until further notice.

JACIL

Jacksonville Area Center for Independent Living in Jacksonville will remain open but all community group activities are postponed. It is preferred that persons call to request services instead of “walking in.” JACIL’s number is 217-245-8371

Postponed events include: all vision support groups through March 31; ASL classes through March 31; ITAC Demo March 24; Personal Assistant Orientation March 25; and Kip Café March 26.

CASA Training to be Online

Quincy – Due to community concerns regarding COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of everyone, the previously scheduled Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) training for Brown, Cass and Schuyler counties will be changed to a web-based on-line training.

The accelerated training for CASA volunteers remains set for Friday, March 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call Karolina Anton at 217-617-6058.

Virginia Christian Women

The Virginia Christian Women’s meeting scheduled for March 21 has been cancelled.

Lenten Fish Dinner

St. Luke Church in Virginia has cancelled its Lenten fish dinner scheduled for March 27.

Pesticide Applicator Training

Pesticide Applicator Training and Testing Clinics jointly administered by the Illinois Department of Agriculture and University of Illinois Extension are cancelled for the remainder of the clinic season. These cancellations include the Peoria, Champaign, Moline, and Springfield locations and others along with the test-only locations in DeKalb and Springfield.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture will extend licenses that expired Dec. 31, 2019. These licenses will now be valid through December 31, 2020. Training and testing opportunities will be available for individuals not currently licensed as applicators.

Visit the Illinois Department of Agriculture homepage for more information.

Social Security offices

Effective March 17, Social Security offices are only offering phone service. Local Social Security offices were closed to the public for in-person service as of Tuesday do to the coronavirus. Online services remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov. Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone.

Driver Services facilities

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices, including Driver Services facilities statewide, will be closed to the public due to the COVID-19 virus and the safety recommendations by experts endorsing social distancing efforts. The closures continue through March 31.

Expiration dates for driver’s licenses, identification (ID) cards, vehicle registrations and other transactions and filings will be extended by 30 days through an emergency rule.

Health Care Expo

Lincoln Land Community College’s Health Care Expo on April 7 has been postponed. A new date will be announced later.