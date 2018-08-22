Cagle updates Exchange Club on marina access progress

Kelly Cagle spoke to the Exchange Club of Beardstown at its regular meeting on Aug. 16.

Cagle told of her ongoing determination to secure a marina for Beardstown. This has involved a persistent involvement with state legislators, including the governor, local administrative bodies, people with a lifelong knowledge of the river, the Corps of Engineers, Illinois Department of Natural Resources-Fishery Department, First Responders, local business people as well as extensive research into all that caused the silting problem initially.