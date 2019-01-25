A-C school board considers security system upgrade
Michael Kloppenburg
The A-C Central School Board is looking for an upgrade to its security systems. At last week’s board meeting, Brandon Keafer and Bob Stambaugh of Senergy Electric presented their proposal for a security system and explained its features including surveillance and data analysis and also explained the company’s service plans for its systems. The board made no decision as it is continuing research.
