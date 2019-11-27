A-C Central shows academic progress

The latest group of standardized tests for A-C students has shown significant improve over this time last year. By getting its graduation rate above 67 percent, A-C has moved from a district designated as lowest-performing to one rated as “commendable.” Middle/high school Principal Candi Shavers said at last week’s meeting the school had a composite SAT score of 941 which shows more students are meeting expectations. However, the school remains in the 30-40 percentile state wide, which shows improvement is still needed. A-C is also showing improvement on the Measure of Academic Progress test, which is a test intended to measure the progress of a student throughout their academic career.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.