A-C Central increases in-person attendance

A-C Central will move to full K-12 attendance over four days next week following the decision of the school board at last week’s special meeting. The new dismissal time will be 2:11 p.m. The decision came on a four-to-three vote with board President Todd Jokisch, Jennifer Fanning, Deb Petefish, and Garrett Savage voting for the new attendance schedule and Jennifer Knapp, Dan Cuba, and Troy…