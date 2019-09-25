A-C Central to boost security

A-C Central will be getting additional card key locks on doors following a burglary of the school in August. Someone(s) gained entry by throwing a brick through a window and stole numerous items from the shop classroom. The items were welding and power equipment including plasma cutters and power drills. Earlier this year, the school board voted to get security upgrades and the contractor has now agreed to install card key locks on four doors instead of two. Superintendent Tim Page said that while these locks would not have stopped this particular incident, the burglary shows the need for more security.

