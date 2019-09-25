Home

A-C Central to boost security

Wed, 09/25/2019 - 11:10 Casscounty2
By: 
Michael Kloppenburg

    A-C Central will be getting additional card key locks on doors following a burglary of the school in August. Someone(s) gained entry by throwing a brick through a window and stole numerous items from the shop classroom. The items were welding and power equipment including plasma cutters and power drills. Earlier this year, the school board voted to get security upgrades and the contractor has now agreed to install card key locks on four doors instead of two. Superintendent Tim Page said that while these locks would not have stopped this particular incident, the burglary shows the need for more security.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

    “And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.  Romans 12:2

 

Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers