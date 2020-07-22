A-C Central Board approves tentative reopening plan

Body

Last week’s A-C Central Board meeting included approval of a tentative plan to reopen the school district for in-person teaching this fall in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan is tentative because, according to Superintendent Tim Page, there will likely be changes made at the state level as to what is required.

In light of this and other factors, Page said he would not describe the reopening plan as a good one because there is no good plan for the situation in which school districts find themselves. He called the current situation “the most difficult time” he has had during his 30-year career in education. He capped his thoughts by saying the motto that has come to mind in developing a reopening plan is “Embrace the suckiness.”

School reopening is being guided by the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) and they have the following requirements for reopening:

1. All persons must use personal protective equipment, including face masks.

2. Prohibit more than 50 persons from gathering in one space. This would include the gyms as one space but Page said ISBE has not yet produced any guidance on how such a large space may be acceptably partitioned into two.

3. Practice social distancing to the best extent possible

4. Require symptom and temperature checks of all persons before they are permitted entry into the school or that persons “self-certify” they are symptom-free.

5. Increase school-wide cleaning and disinfection.

The face covering requirement is in question. Page said Quincy and Hillsboro districts are facing lawsuits against mask requirements. He further said Gov. Pritzker may react to an unfavorable ruling by making schools shut down their buildings and go to remote learning. Separately, Pritzker has also filed suit seeking a ruling on whether he has the authority to require face coverings in school. A ruling against Pritzker would almost certainly make it impossible to safely reopen schools.

Trustee Jennifer Fanning pointed out that while the state may prevent schools from opening, the federal government is threatening funding for schools that do not reopen. President Trump has demanded that schools reopen and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has stated in media interviews she would seek to deny federal funds to schools that do not fully reopen. It was pointed out at the A-C meeting that schools receive more funds from the state than the federal government.

Also facing districts are liability concerns that schools could be exposed to if they don’t follow ISBE guidelines, particularly in a wrongful death case. Furthermore, if the school’s conduct is found to be “willful and wanton,” members of the board could be held personally liable.

These are the circumstances facing districts as they develop reopening plans. A-C’s plan will start with a shortened school day. Attendance will be 8:20 a.m.-1:20 p.m. for elementary students and 8:15 a.m.-1:45 p.m. for middle and high schools students. Page asked that students not get to school earlier than necessary to reduce infection risks.

Once at school students will go to their first-hour class and remain in that classroom for the rest of the day. Instruction in following hours will be provided over the computer. Page said this was a measure intended to contain an outbreak should one occur and try to avoid shutting down the entire school.

Parents who do not want to send their children to school will have the option of remote learning at home. Page said only one family has taken this option thus far.

Elementary lunch will take place in the cafeteria as normal. Middle and high school students will be given a “Grab and Go” lunch at the end of their day to take home though students that have to wait for the bus from Chandlerville will be able to eat lunch in a socially distanced setting such as the gym. Because lunch will be late, a mid-morning snack will be provided the middle/high school students. Breakfast will also be available to all students.

Page encouraged parents to handle transportation for their students. Buses can only carry a maximum of 50 students. Page said parents should not leave their children at the bus stop before they are allowed to board. A student who fails the symptom/temperature check cannot be permitted to board the bus no matter the circumstances. A situation could result where a child is left unattended at the bus stop until a parent can come and pick the child up.

If a student has confirmed symptoms, they will be required to be absent from the school for 10 days following symptom confirmation and be fever-free for three days or have two negative COVID-19 tests at least 24 hours apart. Students who are ill but have negative COVID-19 tests will be handled by policies in place prior to the pandemic.

There is more to the plan than what is written here and the school district has posted the plan on its Facebook page.

After the plan was introduced, explained and discussed the time came to vote on it. It passed, but Fanning and Deb Petefish were “no” votes. Asked what changes could make it better in their view, Fanning said there needed to be more in-person instruction for students. For her part, Petefish responded by expressing her frustration at the situation schools find themselves in.

Much of the rest of the meeting was other COVID-related items. The board approved a one dollar per hour bonus for non-certified staff for the hours worked during the shutdown period (March 17-May 29). The board also approved a COVID information insert for the student handbook from the Illinois Principal’s Association and amended the school calendar.

Page said there was “no way” fall sports would happen and he had “serious doubts” about winter sports. He also reported that A-C had been awarded a grant for new water fountains that have COVID-safe water bottle filling but that these would not be installed for some time.

In non-COVID news, the board approved the athletic handbook. This was an item left over from last month because of concerns over the language concerning allowing students who had left teams being allowed back on. There was also mention of the need to update sportsmanship language in light of IESA updates to the code of conduct for athletic events. Trustees Petefish and Dan Cuba voted against approval.

Finally, the board approved continuing partnering with education services firm Ed Direction based in Utah. The district entered into the partnership at the Direction following unsatisfactory standardized test scores two years ago. The $60,000 cost of continuing the partnership is entirely covered by a state grant.