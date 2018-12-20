C’ville still without a tornado siren

The village of Chandlerville is still without a tornado siren months after the board first made moves to acquire new sirens, a point that was dramatically underscored with the tornado outbreak that began the month.

On Dec. 1, the storm that produced the Beardstown tornado passed west of Chandlerville, producing at least one tornado within sight of the village. But there was an even closer call than that. A second storm passed directly over Chandlerville. It produced only rain and hail there, but went on to drop its own tornado near Easton in Mason County just over 20 minutes after passing through Chandlerville.

