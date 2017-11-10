Home

Buchheit holds supply drive for hurricane victims

Wed, 10/11/2017 - 10:58 casscounty2

    Buchheit Enterprises, Inc., a retail store, agricultural division, and trucking company held a supplies drive for hurricane relief efforts. During the month of September, each retail location had a Texas relief donation box displayed in the front of the store. In October, these items were collected and sorted at the Central States Distribution Center in Biehle, Missouri. Along with these contributions, Buchheit Enterprises, Inc. donated additional pallets of bottled water for the storm relief efforts. On Oct. 4, several pallets of water and miscellaneous cleaning supplies were packed into a trailer and sent to Beaumont, Texas. Beaumont was among the state’s cities that was hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey. Once the supplies have reached Beaumont, Catholic Charities will distribute the supplies to those affected by the storms.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Yates 67th anniversary

    R. C. and Ann Yates celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary at their home on Oct. 8.

Duckwiler anniversary
Hutson wedding held
Bergman birthday
Chambers celebrate anniversary
Wade Reunion

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers