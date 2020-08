Subhead Substitute teacher, driver shortages could cause last-minute changes

The new normal — Beardstown students returning to school Monday stood in line for temperature checks before being admitted to the building. Temperature scanning kiosks scan each student and record their temperature along with a photograph. All persons entering the district’s buildings must have a temperature scan before being admitted. (Photo by Brian DeLoche.)

District administrators told the Beardstown School Board last Wednesday night, Aug. 19, the schools were as ready as they could be for students to return to classes. “It’s been stressful. The team has come together and I don’t think there’s anything we can’t do right now,” said Bill Myers, high school-middle school principal. “I can’t believe how much we’ve been able to accomplish, how much hard…