B’town School Board orders administration to plan for full-time student attendance

When a special meeting of the Beardstown School Board was called to order at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14, a time limit on this meeting’s proceedings was clearly set. It would end at 6:50 p.m. At the meeting’s end, the board issued a directive to its administration, giving the administrators one week to develop a plan that would return all students to the classroom four days a week. “Get what you can by…