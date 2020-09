B’town ordinance committee to move ATV, golf cart measure forward for vote

The Ordinance Committee of the Beardstown City Council, which met Sept. 16, will move forward with preparing an ordinance on the use of UTVs and golf carts on the streets within the city limits of Beardstown. Alderman Tim Harris, chairman of the committee, was firm in his belief that no one under 18 should be allowed as a driver or passenger due to the city’s liability. If passed at the…