Christmas Parade

C.O.N.N.E.C.T. Beardstown’s 12th annual Night Time Lighted Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Awards will be given for Best Business Float, Best Non-Business Float, Best Use of Lights, Most Unique Float, Best Non-Float Entry, and Best Overall. Bands and choirs are also welcome and encouraged to participate. The parade will begin at the school parking lot on…