Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and County Market will offer breakfast and bingo to area seniors ages 60 and above in the dining area at the Rushville County Market, 520 West Clinton Street on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Breakfast will be served from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. A cup of coffee and two donuts will be available to purchase. Bingo will begin at 10:30 a.m. and is free.

