Dillon Cook, left, an employee of the Virginia Water District, and Randy McClure, water superintent for CRWD, work on repairs following a water line break.

Customers of the Cass Rural Water District (CRWD) were without water for about six hours following a water line break Monday morning about two miles east of Virginia. After the line was fixed customers were under a temporary boil order but that was lifted Wednesday afternoon, according to Jeff Cosner, CRWD chairman. The break occurred when workers were hooking a new customer line to…