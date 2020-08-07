Body of second missing boy recovered

Body

Updated Aug.8

The body of the second youth who disappeared in the Illinois River Thursday evening has been recovered. The body was discovered at about 11:30 a.m Saturday in shallow water on the Cass County side of the river — almost within eyesight of the sandbar where both boys were last seen, according to the Beardstown Fire/Rescue Department

The body of the other missing boy was discovered at about 9:30 a.m. Friday near the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad bridge, also not far from where the two boys were last seen.

The boys, ages 12 and 15, were last seen playing in the shallow waters of the Illinois River Thursday evening, wading in water near the railroad bridge when they apparently waded out too far, got caught up in the current and disappeared.

More than eight emergency response agencies from throughout the Illinois River Valley took part in the day-and-a-half search effort, with some agencies coming from as far as the Quad Cities and Wisconsin.

“Words can simply not express the sadness our community feels at the loss of these two young people, and our most sincere sympathies are extended to the members of their families,” said Brian Becker, Beardstown Fire/Rescue Chief. “Again, on behalf of Beardstown Fire/Rescue, I thank anyone and everyone who helped or offered assistance during this tragic time for our community.

“People can fault Beardstown for a lot of things, but they can’t fault the compassion and the heart of this community. The support people have shown for this department and the volunteers who’ve served here these last few days has been remarkable,” Becker concluded.