Bluffs School Board names treasurer

Brenda Kauffman was named treasurer

for the Bluffs School District during the December

meeting of the school board.

In other matters, a truth in taxation hearing

was held prior to the regular meeting.

Hearing no objections, the tax levy was

passed during the regular meeting.

In personnel matters, Tyler Devlin was

named West Central girls’ track coach, Ben

Winn as Bluffs Junior High track coach and

Linda Sapp as 4th grade leave of absence

teacher.

The board will meet Wednesday, Jan. 10

at 7 p.m.