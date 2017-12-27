Home

Bluffs School Board names treasurer

Wed, 12/27/2017 - 10:05 casscounty2
By: 
Loren Hamilton

Brenda Kauffman was named treasurer
for the Bluffs School District during the December
meeting of the school board.
In other matters, a truth in taxation hearing
was held prior to the regular meeting.
Hearing no objections, the tax levy was
passed during the regular meeting.
In personnel matters, Tyler Devlin was
named West Central girls’ track coach, Ben
Winn as Bluffs Junior High track coach and
Linda Sapp as 4th grade leave of absence
teacher.
The board will meet Wednesday, Jan. 10
at 7 p.m.

