Bluffs School Board

Students in the Bluffs School district will soon see a slight increase in the cost of lunch; trustees approved a motion to raise lunch prices by 10 cents each. This action was taken at the March meeting of the school board held earlier this month.

In other matters, the district will continue a longtime association with the IESA/IHSA as trustees approved membership for the 2017/18 school year.

In personnel matters: Phil McLaughlin was accepted as a non-paid baseball coach for West Central.

The next meeting of the board will be held on Wednesday, April 5, starting at 5 p.m.

