Bluffs officers unable to use body cameras for now

Thu, 07/19/2018 - 16:53 Casscounty2
By: 
Loren Hamilton

A recent purchase by the Bluffs Police Department will be shelved for the time being. Body cameras that were purchased for officers to wear require a technology employee who administers their use for pending court cases.

During the July meeting of the village board, trustees approved the purchase of a new squad vehicle, a 2019 Ford Explorer, for the police department. SUVs are now being used by a majority of neighboring departments. The cost will be $37,300 fully equipped. The present 2003 model squad car has had numerous repairs in recent months. Cost of the new vehicle will be funded by grant funds and a bank loan.

