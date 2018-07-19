Bluffs officers unable to use body cameras for now

A recent purchase by the Bluffs Police Department will be shelved for the time being. Body cameras that were purchased for officers to wear require a technology employee who administers their use for pending court cases.

During the July meeting of the village board, trustees approved the purchase of a new squad vehicle, a 2019 Ford Explorer, for the police department. SUVs are now being used by a majority of neighboring departments. The cost will be $37,300 fully equipped. The present 2003 model squad car has had numerous repairs in recent months. Cost of the new vehicle will be funded by grant funds and a bank loan. <ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>