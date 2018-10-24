Bluffs board discusses dilapitated buildings

Unsightly structures were again on the agenda of the Bluffs Village Board. Engineering Firm Benton & Associates charges $1,000 to determine if a residence is structurally sound. Some of the conditions at the properties are broken windows and unstable foundations. Trustees chose to continue sending certified letters of violation to property owners. <ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>