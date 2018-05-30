Blues, Brews & BBQ set for June 8-9

It’s only a week away! The 3rd annual Blues Brews & BBQ Competition will be held June 8-9 in downtown Beardstown.

Beardstown Main Street is excited about the competition, the music, the People's Choice Awards, the Beer Tasting in conjunction with the Hand of Fate Brewery and the Duck Drop! Get your ducks by stopping by the Main Street office located at 101 West 3rd St. or by calling 909-4228.