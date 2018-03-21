Home

Blood drive in Virginia

Wed, 03/21/2018 - 16:46 Casscounty2

Virginia High School will host a community blood drive from 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. March 28 at 651 S. Morgan in Virginia. For more information, call 217-452-3087.

