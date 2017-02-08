Bland named ALMH July Employee of the Month
Charlotte Bland of Hartsburg has been named the July Employee of the Month at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln. Bland has worked as a registered nurse at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in the obstetrics department for over 14 years.
Bland holds an associate’s degree and is a registered nurse certified in inpatient obstetrics (RNC-OB). She also holds certifications as a lactation counselor and child passenger safety technician. She is also a member of the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN).
To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.