Bland named ALMH July Employee of the Month

Wed, 08/02/2017 - 09:54 casscounty2

Charlotte Bland of Hartsburg has been named the July Employee of the Month at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.  Bland has worked as a registered nurse at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in the obstetrics department for over 14 years.
    Bland holds an associate’s degree and is a registered nurse certified in inpatient obstetrics (RNC-OB). She also holds certifications as a lactation counselor and child passenger safety technician. She is also a member of the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN).

 

