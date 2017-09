Black Oak Church, rural Beardstown, will hold its monthly Potluck/Singspiration on Saturday, Sept. 9. Sandwiches, birthday cake, and ice cream will be served at 5 p.m. followed by an open mic gospel sing at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend and participate in this evening event. For more information contact Pastor Vicki Hull at 320-4266.

