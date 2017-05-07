Home

Black Oak Potluck

Wed, 07/05/2017 - 11:20 casscounty2

    Black Oak Church, rural Beardstown, will hold its monthly potluck dinner and Singspiration on Saturday, July 8. Dinner will begin at 5 p.m. followed by an open-mic sing at 6 p.m. Several local gospel singers and musicians will be featured during the service. On Sunday, July 9, a breakfast buffet will be served at 10 a.m. Pastors Dick and Penny Johnson of Sozo Ministry, Decatur, will be ministering at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information contact Pastor Vicki Hull at 320-4266.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Morris celebrates birthday

    The family of Barbara Morris, of Virginia, are hosting an Open House, on Saturday, July 8, from 1-3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church Basement, 281 E. Hardin, Virginia.

Hembroughs to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
Frazee-Dickhut wedding
Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary
Pilger 95th Birthday
Brown 50th anniversary

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers