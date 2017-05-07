Black Oak Potluck

Black Oak Church, rural Beardstown, will hold its monthly potluck dinner and Singspiration on Saturday, July 8. Dinner will begin at 5 p.m. followed by an open-mic sing at 6 p.m. Several local gospel singers and musicians will be featured during the service. On Sunday, July 9, a breakfast buffet will be served at 10 a.m. Pastors Dick and Penny Johnson of Sozo Ministry, Decatur, will be ministering at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information contact Pastor Vicki Hull at 320-4266.

