Bills signed to improve hunting safety, increase penalties for illegal hunting

Gov. Bruce Rauner recently signed legislation legalizing blaze pink hunting gear and increasing penalties for wildlife poaching.

House Bill 4231 permits hunters to wear blaze pink clothing in addition to blaze orange. Both colors of clothing are equally visible to the human eye, however, deer are believed to be color blind to red and can see very little orange or pink.

“We want to make sure that Illinoisans are able to hunt and enjoy the outdoors safely,” Rauner said. “The new legislation provides more variety in hunting gear while preventing tragic hunting accidents in Illinois.”

Blaze orange clothing has been credited for a reduction in hunting-related injuries and deaths.