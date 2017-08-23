A course in Biblical prophecy will be offered in two area locations this fall. The book of Isaiah is the subject of a 30-week study from Explorer’s Bible Study beginning in September. Explorer’s Bible Study is an international orga-nization providing cur-riculum for students of all denominations. Students read and apply God’s truth using a four-fold study method: homework ques-tions; small group dis-cussion; teaching on the week’s text; and printed commentary. The Explor-er’s class has been offered in the Beardstown area for over 40 years. Deb Burrus, rural Arenzville, is the cur-rent teacher.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.