BHS Principal addresses Exchange Club

The Exchange Club of Beardstown met on Oct. 5 at the Red Owl Restaurant. President Kim Hance introduced Bill Myers, BHS Principal, who, in turn, presented the students selected as the September Youth of the Month and Young Citizenship Award recipient. Edgar Perez, son of Marcial Perez and Concepcion Riva was named as the Youth of the Month. Edgar has a current GPA of 3.4050 on a 4.0 scale. During his high school career he has been involved in Art Club, the Beardstown Environmental Science Team and Football. His teacher has said he is a team leader, often assisting his classmates, a hard worker, motivated to do his best. In his spare time he teaches guitar classes to his friends. Edgar plans to attend college, majoring in anatomy and to attend medical school to become a radiologist.

