BHS Music Dept. to present ‘The Little Mermaid’

Beardstown Middle/High School Vocal Music Department is proud to present Disney’s The Little Mermaid with book by Doug Wright, music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater. In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid Ariel (Paige Sommers) longs to leave her ocean home – and her fins – behind and live in the world above. But first she’ll have to defy her father King Triton (Ryan Brake), make a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula (Beth Warden), and with he help of her friend Sebastian (Laynee Swartz), convince the handsome Prince Eric (Daniel Montoya) that she’s the girl whose enchanting voice he’s been seeking.

