Bethel to host antique farm and car show Saturday

Wed, 06/06/2018 - 16:27 Casscounty2

The Bethel community will host “Show and Tell” - Antique Farm & Car show Saturday, June 9, at Bethel Church Park, located three miles south of Bluff Springs at 13068 Bethel Church Rd., Arenzville. The event will run from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Area residents are invited to bring tractors, cars, equipment, motors and 'special' old items and spend the day sharing information about the past with friends and neighbors from rural Arenzville, Bluff Springs and Beardstown.

