The best ways of dealing with Japanese Beetles

I think this week I have talked more about Japanese Beetles either on the phone, email, social media, or in person than anything else. Everyone seems to be fighting these coppery-colored monstrosities that seem to be more prevalent this year than anyone would hope. The last two winters have been mellow and it’s led to their overwintering survivability. I know some may not like this – but we need a real winter, a winter that is actually cold.

So many people want to know what to do about them – how in the world do I get rid of them? To be honest, there aren’t a huge number of options.

