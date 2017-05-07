Home

The best ways of dealing with Japanese Beetles

Wed, 07/05/2017 - 11:21 casscounty2
By: 
Kari Houle

    I think this week I have talked more about Japanese Beetles either on the phone, email, social media, or in person than anything else. Everyone seems to be fighting these coppery-colored monstrosities that seem to be more prevalent this year than anyone would hope. The last two winters have been mellow and it’s led to their overwintering survivability. I know some may not like this – but we need a real winter, a winter that is actually cold.
    So many people want to know what to do about them – how in the world do I get rid of them? To be honest, there aren’t a huge number of options.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Morris celebrates birthday

    The family of Barbara Morris, of Virginia, are hosting an Open House, on Saturday, July 8, from 1-3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church Basement, 281 E. Hardin, Virginia.

Hembroughs to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
Frazee-Dickhut wedding
Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary
Pilger 95th Birthday
Brown 50th anniversary

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers