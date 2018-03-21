Best in Cass County!

If you want something good to eat, heading to Chandlerville would be one way to go. Hollywood’s Café in Chandlerville was voted to have “the best” in three different categories – Best Horseshoe, Best Burger, and Best Fries in the first Best of Cass County contest. Additionally, The Creamery in Chandlerville was voted to have the Best Ice Cream in the county.

The winners in the other food categories were lo- cated elsewhere in Cass County. Voters determined that Benny’s Pizza in Beardstown served the Best Pizza, with Dr. Ugs Drugstore Cafe in Virginia taking honors for the Best Coffee in the county.

The other winners were Petefish, Skiles, & Compa- ny Bank in Virginia for Best Bank; Parlier Auto Body in Virginia for Best Body Shop; Moreland & Devitt in Beardstown for Best Pharmacy; and the Virginia Casey's location took the award for Best Casey's.