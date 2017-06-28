Home

The benefits of a Post Office Box

Wed, 06/28/2017 - 10:10 casscounty2

    Beardstown residents who value privacy, security, and flexibility may wish to consider a Post Office Box.
    “Many people have discovered the Post Office Box service is a safe, affordable, convenient way to receive their mail,” said Beardstown Postmaster Greg Duncan. “Boxes allow customers to choose a location that’s close to either home or work. You hold the key to convenience with a PO Box.”

