Beardstown will hold July 4th fireworks

Beardstown’s annual July 4th fireworks display will go on again this year, despite the pandemic, with some changes. The display will be a salute to healthcare and essential workers, according to a joint statement from the office of Mayor Leslie Harris, the Elks Club and the Beardstown Park District. “In this exceptionally trying time, the city of Beardstown means to continue sponsoring…